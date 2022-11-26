Preston Vance Turns Heel and Unmasks During AEW Rampage (Video)

This week’s AEW Rampage concluded with a heel turn, which had been teased for several weeks.

The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver faced Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade in the main event. Preston Vance was supposed to be there to team up with Silver and Reynolds, but he was nowhere to be found until the final moments of the match, when he appeared to help his partners.

Instead, Vance attacked The Dark Order and joined Rush’s faction. To add insult to injury, Vance hit Brodie Lee’s Discus clothesline while Brodie Lee, Jr. watched from the stage area. Reynolds was also put through a table.

As the show ended, Vance threw his mask on the floor in front of Brodie Jr., then stood on stage posing with Rush, The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, and Jose The Assistant by his side.

