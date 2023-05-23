Pretty Deadly Have All The Makings To Do Big Things In WWE

Before making their official debut in the WWE, Pretty Deadly, consisting of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, would appear sporadically on NXT UK for much of 2019. However, when they finally did make their debut, they did so on NXT UK in a losing effort to Wild Boar and Primate. This would be the start of a very fun run so far.

In January of 2021, Prince and Wilson became the #1 contenders for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, and they would go on to defeat Gallus one month later to win those titles. They held the titles for 287 days before dropping them to Moustache Mountain in December of 2021.

A few months later, Pretty Deadly would re-emerge but this time it wouldn’t be in NXT UK. On April 5, 2022, Pretty Deadly would make their NXT debut, attacking The Creed Brothers from behind. Just one week later Prince and Wilson would win the NXT Tag Team Championships in a gauntlet match last eliminating The Creed Brothers. They became the second team in history to hold the NXT UK Tag Team Championships as well as the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Unfortunately, two months later, Pretty Deadly would drop the titles to The Creed Brothers in June in a fantastic match. However, they would win the titles back in a unification match at Worlds Collide in September but it would only last 98 days before they dropped the titles again to The New Day. Shortly after that, they began a feud with Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo which would ultimately mark the end of their time in NXT.

Pretty Deadly would be drafted in the 2023 WWE Draft to Friday Night Smackdown. Since their debut on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly began a feud with The Brawling Brutes, defeating Ridge Holland and Butch in their debut on the blue brand.

Pretty Deadly have all the makings to do big things

Since coming into the WWE, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson have shown why they are one of the most entertaining teams around today. Not only are they entertaining, but they are also pretty damn good in the ring as well.

Pretty Deadly has shown they can get over as faces with fans already loving them, and can also play the part of a great heel tag team. To say that Prince and Wilson have all the makings to do big things in the WWE is an understatement.

When all is said and done, Pretty Deadly could very well be another one of the great tag teams in WWE history. The potential they have is absolutely out of this world, and the craziest thing is they are still just getting started. Big things are coming for Pretty Deadly, and they are about to show the world what many fans already know, how damn good they are. I guess, all that’s left to say is… YES BOY!!!

