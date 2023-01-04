Pretty Deadly Set to Work WWE Main Roster Events This Month

This month, WWE NXT Superstars Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly will work main roster events.

Pretty Deadly will work the non-televised main roster WWE live events scheduled for this weekend, according to a recent report from PWInsider. There is also talk of scheduling them to work live events the following weekend.

Although it’s unclear when Pretty Deadly will be promoted to RAW or SmackDown, they are scheduled for the upcoming weekend events so that main roster representatives can check them out.

Next Tuesday night’s NXT New Year’s Evil special will feature Pretty Deadly in action. They will compete in a three-team Gauntlet against yet-to-be-announced teams, and if they win, they will be the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. Prince and Wilson lost the titles to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at NXT Deadline on December 10, and since then they have been involved in a feud with them.

Pretty Deadly is likely to appear on an upcoming episode of WWE Main Event because they are working weekend main roster live events.