Preview and News on Tonight’s Vice TV Documentary “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon”

Tonight, Vice TV will air “The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon,” a documentary about the former WWE Chairman and CEO.

The two-hour documentary, billed as a Vice News Special, will air at 9 p.m. ET, with replays at midnight and 3 a.m. ET. The official synopsis is as follows:

“Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal, and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multi-billion-dollar global empire.”

Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, Dave Meltzer, Bryan Alvarez, and others will appear in the documentary. There is no involvement or representation from WWE. A trailer is available below.

For those who missed it, click here for new information on McMahon’s potential WWE comeback, as well as new information on the allegations leveled against him.

Here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s special:

The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon. Tuesday at 9P on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/CooM7EQEmI — VICE TV (@VICETV) December 10, 2022