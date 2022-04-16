Preview For AEW Battle of The Belts II – AEW & ROH Title Matches

AEW’s Battle of The Belts II will air live tonight at 8pm ET on TNT via a tape delay. The one-hour show was taped on Friday night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

You can click here for full spoilers from last night’s Battle of The Belts II tapings. The following matches have been announced:

* Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Taz were on commentary

* AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will defend against Sammy Guevara in the opener

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham will defend against Dalton Castle

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will defend against Nyla Rose in the main event

* Appearances by Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, Paige VanZant, Tay Conti, ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Satnam Singh, and others

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Battle of The Belts special.