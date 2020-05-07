Preview For Special Edition Of NXT UK Today, Latest WWE Playback Video

– As noted, today’s new episode of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network will be a special look at Imperium – NXT UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Below is the full announcement on the “Imperium Dominates” edition of NXT UK:

Take a special look at Imperium today on NXT UK

Only a year after forming, Imperium stand unequivocally as the most dominant force in NXT UK.

But exactly who is Imperium, and what makes them tick? The WWE Universe can tune in to NXT UK today for a special look at WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and their collective mission.

Be sure to tune in today at 3 ET/8 BST on the-award winning WWE Network for this deep dive on one of WWE’s most powerful factions!