Preview For “Stone Cold Takes On America” & “WWE’s Most Wanted Treausres,” Kevin Owens Turns 39

– “The Prize Fighter” is a year older today.

After coming up short to Solo Sikoa and The Usos in the six-man tag-team match alongside Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash 2023 on Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Kevin Owens celebrates a birthday on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champion, who was born on May 7, 1984, turns 39 years old today.

WWE surfaced on social media to wish “The Prize Fighter” a happy birthday, posting a tweet where they list a number of the impressive accomplishments that he has achieved during his WWE career. Check out the post below.

✌️ 2-time #WrestleMania main eventer

🌎 1-time Universal Champion

🤝 Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion

💀 Got @steveaustinBSR for one more match

🇺🇸 3-time #USChampion

🌐 2-time IC Champion

👊 1-time #WWENXT Champion

🐼 He likes pandas Happy Birthday to @FightOwensFight! 👏 pic.twitter.com/MH6I4MGv4G — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

– WWE on A&E returns this evening.

A new episode of “Stone Cold Takes on America” premieres tonight at 10/9c featuring WWE Hall of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, as well as the latest installment of the “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” series, which features D-Generation X.

Check out promotional videos for the new “Stone Cold Takes on America” episode and “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” episode dropping tonight on A&E via the tweets embedded below.

SNEAK PEEK: @SteveAustinBSR kicks it into overdrive as he learns the fast and furious ways of formula drifting in an all-new Stone Cold Takes on America SUNDAY at 10/9c on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/shIgmfZU4s — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) May 3, 2023

.@steveaustinBSR gets behind the wheel in tonight's episode of Stone Cold Takes on America. Tune in at 10/9c on @AETV right after WWE's Most Wanted Treasures! pic.twitter.com/SUCQ76vrGj — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

.@SteveAustinBSR learns a new trick from a legendary Las Vegas mentalist during a brand new Stone Cold Takes on America TOMORROW at 10/9c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/e8u2J2rGf2 — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) May 6, 2023

Which of these #DGenerationX treasures would YOU rather add to your collection? Catch an all-new episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures THIS SUNDAY at 9/8c, as part of WWE Superstar Sunday, only on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/HWRHsKvj4g — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) May 3, 2023