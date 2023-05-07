Preview For “Stone Cold Takes On America” & “WWE’s Most Wanted Treausres,” Kevin Owens Turns 39

– “The Prize Fighter” is a year older today.

After coming up short to Solo Sikoa and The Usos in the six-man tag-team match alongside Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle at WWE Backlash 2023 on Saturday night in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Kevin Owens celebrates a birthday on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champion, who was born on May 7, 1984, turns 39 years old today.

WWE surfaced on social media to wish “The Prize Fighter” a happy birthday, posting a tweet where they list a number of the impressive accomplishments that he has achieved during his WWE career. Check out the post below.

– WWE on A&E returns this evening.

A new episode of “Stone Cold Takes on America” premieres tonight at 10/9c featuring WWE Hall of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, as well as the latest installment of the “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” series, which features D-Generation X.

Check out promotional videos for the new “Stone Cold Takes on America” episode and “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” episode dropping tonight on A&E via the tweets embedded below.

