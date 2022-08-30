Preview for Tonight’s Season Premiere of NWA Powerrr

The National Wrestling Alliance has provided details regarding the bouts that will take place during tonight’s installment of their Power series.

FITE TV will broadcast NWA Power at 6:05 PM Eastern Time. Here are the matches:

* Matt Cardona vs. Ronaldo Freedman

* Matt Taven vs. Mecha Wolf

* Ricky Steamboat appears

* Trevor Murdoch, Nick Aldis, Flip Gordon, and Bully Ray speak

* Aron Stevens has a “big surprise”

The following was sent to us:

As a special treat to our fans across the globe the NWA will broadcast this episode of Powerrr on FITE TV and the NWA YouTube Channel simultaneously!

Ricky ‘the Dragon’ Steamboat makes a triumphant return to the NWA and has a major announcement!

One half of the NEW NWA World Tag Team Champions, Mecha Wolf takes on Matt Taven of the OGK in singles competition.

Aron Stevens has promised a BIG SURPRISE on this episode of NWA Powerrr.

After a brutal match and beat down from EC3 and his CYN allies, Thom Latimer is ready for a fight on Powerrr.

In our MAIN EVENT it’s Roldano vs Cardona 2! After the biggest upset in the history of the NWA at NWA 74, former World’s Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona is looking for redemption against Rolando Freeman in a NO DISQUALIFICATION – FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE match.

For all this and more tune into NWA Powerrrr, Tuesdays at 6:05 pm est on FITE or catch the replay Fridays at 6:05 pm est on YouTube!