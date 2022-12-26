Preview for Tonight’s WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022 (12/26/22)

Tonight’s WWE RAW will be a rare “Best Of” special looking back at the year 2022’s best moments.

“WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022” will air on the USA Network at 8 p.m. ET as usual. A trailer for the episode is available below.

Tonight’s RAW is likely to include announcements for next week’s live show, or possibly the 2023 Royal Rumble, and we will keep you updated on any significant developments.

The first live show of 2023, RAW, will take place next week at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend against Alexa Bliss on January 2, and Seth Rollins will challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Here’s a sneak peek at tonight’s RAW Best Of: