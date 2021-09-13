Preview For Vice’s “Dark Side Of The Ring” Return This Week

Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring will return with the second half of the third season this Thursday. Thursday’s episode will look at WWE’s infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” that happened on May 5, 2002. The episode will feature interviews with one of the flight attendants, WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Jim Ross, Tommy Dreamer, Justin Credible, and others.

Below is the official synopsis for the episode:

“A private 757 flight descended into a nightmare as intoxicated wrestlers clashed with their flight crew, erupting into one of wrestling’s most infamous scandals.”

For those who missed it, Vice released this video of DSOTR creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener talking with show narrator Chris Jericho to break down the first half of season three and provide an inside look at the episodes to come this season: