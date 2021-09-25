“Prime Time” Brian Lee Resurfaces To Make Rare Wrestling Appearance

Former WWE star “Prime Time” Brian Lee has resurfaced and will make a rare pro wrestling appearance in November.

Lee has not wrestled since 2014 and has not made a convention appearance in around 10 years, but he was just announced for The Big Event convention on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 in New York City.

Lee had notable runs in SMW, WCW, ECW, WWE, IWA Puerto Rico, TNA, and several indie promotions. He was known as Chainz of The Disciples Of Apocalypse in WWE, and The Impostor Undertaker.

Rack Attack Promotions will begin selling pre-sale tickets for the appearances on Friday, October 1. They noted on Facebook, “Folks we cant stress how rare this name is and he may not be doing too many of these in the future so if the Big Event wasn’t stacked already, well guess what! Hes COMING!”

Full details on The Big Event can be found at bigeventny.com. Other rare appearances include the following WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling legends – AJ Lee, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Malakai Black, Paul Wight, Jade Cargill, Matt Hardy, Mercedes Martinez, Scott Norton, Ric Flair, JBL, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, and Eric Bischoff, among others. There are dozens of wrestling, MMA and MLB stars appearing that day.