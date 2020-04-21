Primo & Epico Announced For Post-WWE Signing Appearance

Former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo (Eddie and Promo Colón) have been announced for their first post-WWE appearances. The Colóns, who were released last Wednesday from their WWE deals, will appear at the Legends of the Ring Convention on Saturday, October 3 in South Iselin, New Jersey.

Epico and Primo will be appearing as The Colóns and Los Matadores for photo-ops. Besides appearances in Puerto Rico, this will be their first public appearances in more than 1 year.

Full details on the appearance can be found on the Rack Attack Promotions Facebook page or below: