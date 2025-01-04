Prince Nana Sets Goals For Swerve Strickland’s AEW Future In 2025

AEW star Prince Nana recently appeared on K&S WrestleFest, where he talked about a number of topics including his goals in the company for 2025.

Nana said, “The plans are to take Swerve back to the top of the pulpit. There’s no other plans, my friend. If we’re looking at other championship belts, that’s like a step down. So right now, we’re focusing on making sure that Swerve continues to stay healthy. He’s been working out on a regular basis eating the right things, going to the chiropractor, getting the rest that he needs. And we’re in a situation where we can pick and choose who we want to wrestle, and who we feel deserves to be in the ring with Swerve, because it’s not going to be an easy night for anyone just coming into the ring.”