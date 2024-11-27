Private Party Shares Their Dream Picks For Live Entrance Music Performances

AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party (Zay and Quen) took part in the post-Full Gear media scrum to talk about a number of topics, including which musician they would like to have perform their entrance music at a future event.

Quen said, “I’m trying to think of someone that hasn’t been done in wrestling. I’d probably say Drake.”

Zay on wanting Jay-Z for an entrance in Brooklyn:

“Drake is a good one. I’m going to say, if we ever do a Brooklyn Show. If we ever, fingers crossed, I’m going to say we do Jay-Z and he performers ‘Brooklyn Go Hard.’”

You can check out Private Party’s comments in the video below.

