Private Party vs. The Good Brothers Announced For Impact No Surrender

Impact has announced that AEW stars Private Party will challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers at No Surrender. Matt Hardy will be in their corner.
This week’s Impact on AXS episode saw Private Party defeat Chris Sabin and James Storm to become the new #1 contenders to the titles.
Impact No Surrender 2021 will air live on Saturday, February 13 from Nashville. It will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform.
BREAKING: @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen w/ @MATTHARDYBRAND on Saturday February 13th at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
