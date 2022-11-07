Pro Wrestling Guerrilla DINK Results (11/6/22)

Pro Wrestling Guerilla held its DINK event on November 6 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. The show is named after long time PWG fan Alan “Dink” Denkenson who passed away this year.

The show was headlined with a PWG World Title match as the current titleholder and AEW star Daniel Garcia defended the title against Jonathan Gresham.

Other talent featured on the event was Mike Bailey, Lio Rush, Bandido, Jordynne Grace, and Davey Richards.

Here are the full results of PWG DINK (courtesy of SoCal UNCENSORED):

Rey Horus defeated Myron Reed and Titus Alexander

Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace

Bandido, Aramis & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez

Davey Richards defeated Shane Haste

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Lio Rush

PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan Gresham