Pro Wrestling Guerrilla DINK Results (11/6/22)

Pro Wrestling Guerilla held its DINK event on November 6 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. The show is named after long time PWG fan Alan “Dink” Denkenson who passed away this year.
The show was headlined with a PWG World Title match as the current titleholder and AEW star Daniel Garcia defended the title against Jonathan Gresham.
Other talent featured on the event was Mike Bailey, Lio Rush, Bandido, Jordynne Grace, and Davey Richards.
Here are the full results of PWG DINK (courtesy of SoCal UNCENSORED):
- Rey Horus defeated Myron Reed and Titus Alexander
- Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
- Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace
- Bandido, Aramis & Komander defeated Black Taurus, Latigo & Arez
- Davey Richards defeated Shane Haste
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Lio Rush
- PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) def. Jonathan Gresham
The PWG World Champion #PWGDink pic.twitter.com/WcxSAC1wcP
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) November 7, 2022
Match 6 at #PWGDink @IamLioRush vs @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/g3eDIJm6gX
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) November 7, 2022
.@mashaslamovich wins in 14:14. Great match. Money being thrown in the ring. I know there's not a lot of competition, but easily the best women's match in PWG history. #PWGDink pic.twitter.com/3gIJ0C8kfU
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) November 7, 2022