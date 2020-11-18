Pro Wrestling Illustrated Announces Tag Team 50 List

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list. The magazine made the announcement today and congratulated the tag team formerly known as The Revival, seen in the tweet below.

Criteria for the list includes momentum, wins & losses, chemistry, activity, and the “It” factor. The evaluation period ran from October 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020.

Here are the top 10 tag teams on the list and the cover photo-

1. FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)

2. Kenny Omega and Adam Page

3. Golden Role Models (Bayley and current SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks)

4. The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander)

5. The Street Profits (current SmackDown Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

6. Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa)

7. Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M)

8. The New Day (Big E, current RAW Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston)

9. Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane and current RAW Women’s Champion Asuka)

10. Roppongi 3k (Yoh and Sho)