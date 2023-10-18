Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 10 Women’s List For 2023 Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

Pro Wrestling Illustrated, a long-running wrestling publication, released their 2023 Top 250 Women’s list today. Here are the top ten lists.

1) Rhea Ripley

2) Giulia

3) Bianca Belair

4) Jamie Hayter

5) Tam Nakano

6) Athena

7) Deonna Purrazzo

8) Willow Nightingale

9) Kamille

10) Jordynne Grace

