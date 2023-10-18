Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 10 Women’s List For 2023 Revealed

Pro Wrestling Illustrated, a long-running wrestling publication, released their 2023 Top 250 Women’s list today. Here are the top ten lists.

1) Rhea Ripley

2) Giulia

3) Bianca Belair

4) Jamie Hayter

5) Tam Nakano

6) Athena

7) Deonna Purrazzo

8) Willow Nightingale

9) Kamille

10) Jordynne Grace

#andNEW: Congratulations to @RheaRipley_WWE for being ranked #1 in the 2023 PWI #Womens250! To see the full list and all the analysis that comes with, pick up your copy of the latest issue of Pro Wrestling Illustrated (digital edition or print preorder) at https://t.co/ylNeV87zar pic.twitter.com/cXGtWVIyga

— PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) October 18, 2023