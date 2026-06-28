Pro Wrestling Junkie No Days Off Results – June 28, 2026

On Sunday, June 28th, Pro Wrestling Junkie returned to The Mecca in Ridgefield Park, NJ, for its big event, “No Days Off.” The event aired live on IWTV. Check out the results below.

Juni Underwood & Journey Burke def. Shane Rose & Rachel Ley PWJ Tag Team Championships: Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) def. Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon) to retain the PWJ Tag Team Championships Ortiz def. Jonathan Gresham PWJ Massacre Championship Dead Ops Casket match: J Boujii (c) def. Marko Stunt, Terry Yaki, Sammy Diaz, Devious Cass, & Man Like DeReiss to retain the PWJ Massacre Championship Eddie Kingston def. Tracy Williams PWJ Women’s Championship: Izzy Moreno def. Emily Jaye (c), Zayda Steel, & Allie Katch to win the PWJ Women’s Championship Deathmatch: Dr. Redacted & Emersyn Jayne def. Daron Richardson & Diamond Virago VLOG Crew Championship Dog Collar match: KJ Orso def. Alan Angels (c), with Sammy Guevara as the Special Guest Referee, to win the VLOG Crew Championship PWJ Championship: Charles Mason (c) def. EFFY to retain the PWJ Championship