Pro Wrestling NOAH Adds New Match To Keiji Muto’s Final Event At Tokyo Dome

Pro Wrestling NOAH has made a match announcement for the upcoming Keiji Muto Grand Finale Pro-Wrestling “Last” Love event scheduled February 21st 2023 at the Tokyo Dome.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Gedo and Taiji Ishimori will take on NOSAWA Rongai and Mazada in tag team action.

／

📢2023.2.21東京ドーム【NOSAWA論外 引退試合カード】決定‼️‼️

＼ 「KEIJI MUTO GRAND FINAL PRO-WRESTLING “LAST” LOVE～HOLD OUT～」

📅2023年2月21日(火)17:00開始/15:00開場

🏢東京ドーム 💠タッグマッチ・FINAL DE LUCHA

NOSAWA論外 MAZADA vs 外道 石森太二#noah_ghc #MutoFinal

Keiji Muto aka The Great Muta is in the midst of his retirement tour and will have his last match on February 21st.

Muto is scheduled to have his final NJPW match at Wrestle Kingdom 17. He will team up with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino to face Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI.

He is also scheduled to face WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura as The Great Muta character on January 1st at NOAH The New Year PPV event.