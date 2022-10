Pro Wrestling Noah Demolition Stage Results – October 16, 2022

Manabu Soya defeated Daishi Ozawa via Body Slam (5:55)

Tag Team Match

Funky Express defeated Masa Kitamiya & Shuhei Taniguchi via Kinniku Buster on Taniguchi (11:20)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Los Perros Del Mal De Japon defeated Yoshinari Ogawa,Yasutaka Yano & Kaui Fujimura via Imperial Uno on Yano (13:19)

Katsuhiko Nakajima defeated Chris Ridgeway via Vertical Spike (13:03)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Sugiura Gun (GHC Tag Team Champion Takashi Sugiura & Kazuyuki Fujita) & Masato Tanaka defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya,Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura via Powerbomb on Kiyomiya (16:01)

8 Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka,Yo Hey & Alejandro defeated Kongo (Shuji Kondo,Tadasuke,Hajime Ohara & Hi69) by submission via Boston Crab (20:26) (Sole Survivor: Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Atsushi Kotoge)

Eliminations

1.Hajime Ohara by Alejandro by submission via Boston Crab (7:05)

2.Alejandro by Hi69 via Stuka Splash (8:52)

3.Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Seiki Yoshioka & Shuji Kondo by Tadasuke via Over The Top Rope (16:27)

4.Yo Hey by Tadasuke via Over The Top Rope (17:42)

5.Tadasuke by Atsushi Kotoge via Killswitch (18:10)

6.Hi69 by Atsushi Kotoge by submission via Boston Crab (20:26)

6 Man Tag Team Match

GHC Tag Team Champion Satoshi Kojima,Keiji Mutoh & Ninja Mack defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata,Jack Morris & Naomichi Marufuji via Ninja Bomb on Hayata (14:57)

Tag Team Match

Sugiura Gun (Kazushi Sakuraba & Hideki Suzuki) defeated Kongo (National Champion Masakatsu Funaki & Kenoh) by submission via Scorpion Leglock on Funaki (25:36)