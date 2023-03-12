Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Voyage 2023 In Yokohama Line-Up (3/19/2023)

The next major event for Pro Wrestling NOAH is scheduled for March 19th as the promotion presents Great Voyage 2023 In Yokohama at the Yokohama Budokan.

The main event for Great Voyage 2023 in Yokohama will feature the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya making his fifth defense of the title as he faces a tough challenge in former two time AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee.

The GHC Tag Team Titles will be on the line as the champions Masa Kitamiya and Daiki Inaba defend their titles for the first time as they attempt to turn back the challenge of Kongo faction members Kenoh and Manabu Soya.

In yet another title match, the GHC Junior Heavyweight Champions Eita & Yoshinari Ogawa make their 2nd defense of the title against the team of HAYATA and Chris Ridgeway.

In singles action, Kinya Okada will be put to the test as he faces Katushiko Nakajima.

Here is the full card for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Voyage 2023 in Yokohame:

Main Event GHC Heavyweight Championship: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) vs Jake Lee

Yoshinari Ogawa & Eita (c) vs HAYATA & Chris Ridgeway

Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba (c) vs Kenoh & Manabu Soya

Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba (c) vs Kenoh & Manabu Soya AMAKUSA & Ninja MacK vs Extreme Tiger & Lanzelot

Naomichi Marufuji & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs Jack Morris & Anthony Greene

Takashi Sugiura vs Shuhei Taniguchi

Hideki Suzuki & Saxon Huxley vs Mohammed Yone & Yoshiki Inamura

Katsuhiko Nakajima vs Kinya Okada

Atsushi Kotoge & YO-HEY & Seiki Yoshioka & Alejandro vs Shuji Kondo & Hajime Ohara & Tadasuke & Hi69

Yasutaka Yano vs Daishi Ozawa

The event will air live on Wrestle Universe streaming service.