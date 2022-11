Pro Wrestling NOAH Line-Up For “Global Honored Crown” Event On 11/10/22

On November 10th, Pro Wrestling NOAH presents their “Global Honored Crown” event at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Pro Wrestling NOAH “Global Honored Crown” will feature 5 huge title matches.

Ninja Mack will be making his first defense of the GHC Jr Heavyweight Title he won from HAYATA on October 30th.

Here is the latest lineup for Pro wrestling NOAH Global Honored Crown event:

Main Event GHC Heavyweight Championship: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) vs Timothy Thatcher

GHC National Championship: Masakatsu Funaki (c) vs Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr.

GHC Tag Team Championship: Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima (c) vs Muhammad Yone & Akitoshi Saito

GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Ninja Mack (c) vs Dante Leon

GHC Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka (c) vs Shuji Kondo & Hajime Ohara

Dark match: Yoshiki Inamura & Kaui Fujimura vs Yasutaka Yano & Daitsugu Ozawa

Pro Wrestling NOAH “Global Honored Crown” can be streamed live on Wrestle Universe on November 10.