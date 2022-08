Pro Wrestling NOAH N1 Victory 2022 Night 6 Results – August 20, 2022

Block B Match Of The 2022 N1 Victory

Kaito Kiyomiya (6) defeated Kinya Okada (0) via Backward Rotation Shrimp Hardening (9:59)

Block A Match Of The 2022 N1 Victory

GHC Tag Team Champion Hideki Suzuki (7) defeated Anthony Greene (2) by submission via Royal Stretch (9:00)

Block B Match Of The 2022 N1 Victory

Takashi Sugiura (8) defeated Jack Morris (4) via Avalanche Olympic Slam (16:33)

Tag Team Match

Mohammed Yone & Daiki Inaba defeated Shuhei Taniguchi & Yoshiki Inamura via Extreme Warp Swastika Hardening on Inamura (11:23)

Block A Match Of The 2022 N1 Victory

Go Shiozaki (6) defeated El Hijo De Wagner Jr (4) via Strong Arm Lariat (15:15)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2022 N1 Victory

Satoshi Kojima (8) defeated National Champion Masakatsu Funaki (4) via Western Lariat (10:11)

Block A Match Of The 2022 N1 Victory

Masato Tanaka (6) defeated Kazuyuki Fujita (6) via Sliding D (20:56)

Block A Standings After Day 5

1st Place- GHC Heavyweight Champion Kenoh & GHC Tag Team Champion Hideki Suzuki (7 Points) (3-1-1)

2nd Place- Masato Tanaka, Kazuyuki Fujita & Go Shiozaki (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Anthony Greene & Masaaki Mochizuki (2 Points) (1-4)

Block B Standings After Day 5

1st Place- Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Kaito Kiyomiya & Katsuhiko Nakajima (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- National Champion Masakatsu Funaki, Masa Kitamiya & Jack Morris (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Kinya Okada (0 Points) (0-5)