Pro Wrestling Noah N1 Victory Night 5 Results – August 19, 2023

Tag Team Match

Seiki Yoshioka & Kai Fujimura defeated Daishi Ozawa & Yu Owada via Running Low Kick on Owada (9:05)

Block B Match Of The 2023 N1 Victory

Daiki Inaba (4) defeated GHC Tag Team Champion Saxton Huxley (4) via Small Package (7:36)

Block A Match Of The 2023 N1 Victory

Yuki Yoshioka (6) defeated Adam Brooks (2) via Battle Hook (9:46)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Good Looking Guys (Anthony Greene, Yo Hey & Tadasuke) defeated Naomichi Marufuji, Alejandro & Junta Miyawaki via Dropkick on Miyawaki (12:54)

Block B Match Of The 2023 N1 Victory

Katsuhiko Nakajima (6) defeated Yuma Anzai (2) via Vertical Spike (10:33)

Block A Match Of The 2023 N1 Victory

Jack Morris (4) defeated Kenoh (4) via Tiger Driver (15:20)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata, Eita & Kaito Kiyomiya defeated Yoshinari Ogawa, Leona & Stallion Rogers via Transformed Shining Wizard on Rogers (10:57)

Block B Match Of The 2023 N1 Victory

Lance Anao’i (6) defeated Go Shiozaki (4) via Samoan Splash (12:14)

Non Title Block A Match Of The 2023 N1 Victory

GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee (7) vs. Masa Kitamiya (7) ends in a Time Limit Draw (30:00)

Standings After Night 5

Block A

1st Place- GHC Heavyweight Champion Jake Lee (7 Points) (3-0-1) & Masa Kitamiya (7 Points) (3-1-1)

2nd Place- Yuki Yoshioka (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- GHC Tag Team Champion Timothy Thatcher & Kenoh (4 Points) (2-2) & Jack Morris (4 Points) (2-3)

4th Place- Adam Brooks (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Yoshiki Inamura (0 Points) (0-4)

Block B

1st Place- Lance Anao’i (6 Points) (3-1) & Katsuhiko Nakajima (6 Points) (3-2)

2nd Place- National Champion El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr, Go Shiozaki, Manabu Soya & Daiki Inaba (4 Points) (2-2) & GHC Tag Team Champion Saxton Huxley (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Yuma Anazai (2 Points) (1-3)