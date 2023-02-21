Pro Wrestling NOAH Reveals Next Challenger for GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya

The current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya found out who his next challenger will be.

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced former AJPW Triple Crown Champion Jake Lee will get a shot at dethroning Kaito Kiyomiya on March 19th at Great Voyage 2023 In Yokohama at the Kanagawa/Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama City, Japan.

Jake Lee recently joined the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster after leaving AJPW at the end of 2022. Lee held the AJPW Triple Crown Championship on 2 separate occasions.

While in NOAH, Jake Lee has aligned himself with Jack Morris and Anthony Greene as the make up the Good Looking Guys faction.

The current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya last defense of the title was on February 12 as he defeated Jack Morris at Great Voyage 2023 in Osaka.