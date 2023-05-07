Pro Wrestling NOAH Reveals Next Challenger For GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion HAYATA

The GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion is getting his wish.

After defeating Ninja Mack at Majestic 2023 to retain the GHC Jr Heavyweight Title, HAYATA took the mic and indicated that he wants former champion Dante Leon to be his next challenger.

That match became official as Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that HAYATA will defend his GHC Jr Heavyweight Title against Dante Leon on June 17th at Green Journey 2023 in Nagoya at the Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall.

📣 OFFICIAL – 17 June, Nagoya – GHC JR HVT Title Match! 🟢 GREEN JOURNEY 2023 in NAGOYA 👑 GHC JR HVT Championship

HAYATA (c) – 2nd defence

— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) May 4, 2023

Dante Leon posted on social media that he will be back to Japan to reclaim his championship.

Back to Japan next week 🇯🇵

Back to reclaim my championship!

👁🤘🏽 来週から日本へ帰国

— Dante Leon ダンテ・レオン (@EndseekerLeon) May 4, 2023

This will be HAYATA’s 2nd defense of the GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship since defeating AMAKUSA for the belt on April 16th.