Pro Wrestling NOAH Reveals Next Challenger For GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion HAYATA

By
Lewis Carlan
-

The GHC Jr Heavyweight Champion is getting his wish.

After defeating Ninja Mack at Majestic 2023 to retain the GHC Jr Heavyweight Title, HAYATA took the mic and indicated that he wants former champion Dante Leon to be his next challenger.

That match became official as Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that HAYATA will defend his GHC Jr Heavyweight Title against Dante Leon on June 17th at Green Journey 2023 in Nagoya at the Nagoya Congress Center Event Hall.

Dante Leon posted on social media that he will be back to Japan to reclaim his championship.

This will be HAYATA’s 2nd defense of the GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship since defeating AMAKUSA for the belt on April 16th.

