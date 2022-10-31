Pro Wrestling NOAH Star HAYATA Out With Dislocated Fracture Of Left Elbow Joint

Pro Wrestling NOAH announced today that HAYATA will be out of action indefinitely due to a dislocated fracture of his left elbow joint.

To translate the Pro Wrestling NOAH tweet:

“HAYATA will be absent due to a dislocated fracture of the left elbow joint. For this reason, we will inform you of the change card for the 11.11 Korakuen Tournament that has already been announced. We apologize for the inconvenience and concern for our fans and everyone involved, but we appreciate your understanding and understanding.”

HAYATA suffered the injury during a match with Ninja Mack at the October 30th The Return Pro Wrestling Love Forever event. HAYATA went into the match as the GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion but wound up losing the title to Ninja Mack.

The injury occurred after Ninja Mack powerbombed HAYATA off the ring apron to the outside floor. The referee immediately attended to HAYATA after he landed. After a few minutes had elapsed, it was clear HAYATA was unable to continue. The referee stopped the bout and awarded Ninja Mack the victory and GHC Jr Heavyweight Championship.

HAYATA will no longer be scheduled for Dragongate x NOAH on November 11. There is no timetable set yet for his return.

PWMania wishes HAYATA a speedy recovery.