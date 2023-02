Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 Results (2/5/2023)

On February 5th, Pro Wrestling NOAH presented Star Navigation 2023 in front of a capacity crowd at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

The main event of Star Navigation 2023 featured a GHC National Championship match as the champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr defended the title against Kongo faction member Manabu Soya. In a thrilling match, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr defeated Manabu Soya to retain his title.

In other singles action, 1/2 of the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Satoshi Kojima defeated Masa Kitamiya in a hard hitting encounter.

Here are the full results and highlights for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation 2023: