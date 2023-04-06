Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage 2023 Line-Up (4/8/2023)

The Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage 2023 tour continues on April 8th at the Osaka ATC Hall in Osaka, Japan.

The build to the GHC Heavyweight Championship match on April 16th at Green Journey 2023 in Sendai between champion Jake Lee and Katsuhiko Nakajima continues on April 8th at Sunny Voyage 2023.

The main event will see Jake Lee team with his fellow GLG faction member Anthony Greene as they face Katsuhiko Nakajima and fellow Kongo faction member Kenoh.

Former GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya is on the card in an 8 man tag team match that includes the Pro Wrestling NOAH debut of US indy star Sean Legacy.

Here is the full line-up for Sunny Voyage 2023 on April 8th: