Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage 2023 Line-Up For 3/14/2023; Kaito Kiyomiya, Jake Lee

The Yokohama Radiant Hall will play host to the upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage 2023 event on March 14th.

The final build towards the Kaito Kiyomiya GHC heavyweight Championship Title defense against Jake Lee scheduled for March 19th takes place at Sunny Voyage 2023 in Yokohama.

The main event will see the current GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya teaming with YO-HEY as they face Jake Lee and Anthony Greene.

In singles action – Kenoh will face Daiki Inaba and Manabu Soya will meet Masa Kitamiya at Sunny Voyage 2023. These matches will be a preview of the upcoming GHC Tag Team Title match at Great Voyage 2023 on March 19th as the champions Daiki Inaba and Masa Kitamiya will defend against Kenoh and Manabu Soya.

The GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champs Eita and Yoshinari Ogawa are scheduled to defend the titles on March 19th against HAYATA and Chris Ridgeway. All 4 men will meet each in singles action at Sunny Voyage 2023 in Yokohama.

Here is the complete card for Sunny Voyage 2023 in Yokohama:

Main Event: GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya & YO-HEY vs Anthony Green & Jake Lee

GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya & YO-HEY vs Anthony Green & Jake Lee GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Eita vs Chris Ridgeway

GHC Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Yoshinari Ogawa vs HAYATA

Tadasuke & Hajime Ohara & Hi69 vs spell crazy & extreme tiger & Lancelot

GHC Tag Team Champion Daiki Inaba vs Kenoh

GHC Tag Team Champion Masa Kitamiya vs Manabu Soya

Shuhei Taniguchi & Yasutaka Yano vs Kinya Okada & Daishi Ozawa

This event will air live on Wrestle Universe streaming service.