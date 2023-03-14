Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage 2023 Results (3/14/2023); Kaito Kiyomiya, Jake Lee

On March 14th, Pro Wrestling NOAH rolled into the Yokohama Radiant Hall in Yokohama, Japan as they presented Sunny Voyage 2023.

This was the last stop before Pro Wrestling NOAH’s big Great Voyage 2023 event which is scheduled for March 19th in Yokohama.

The fans on hand at Sunny Voyage 2023 were treated to an excellent main event as the final build towards Kaito Kiyomiya’s upcoming GHC Heavyweight Title defense against Jake Lee at Great Voyage 2023 took place.

In the main event, Kaito Kiyomiya and YO-HEY teamed up to defeat the combination of Jake Lee and Anthony Greene. Kiyomiya and Lee gave the fans watching a preview of what can be expected on March 19th at Great Voyage 2023. Kiyomiya pinned Greene with a roll up/bridge combination to secure the win for his team.

Sunny Voyage 2023 featured 4 singles matches which were also previews of upcoming title matches scheduled for Great Voyage 2023.

Here are the full results and highlights for Sunny Voyage 2023 on March 14th: