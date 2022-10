Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30, 2022

Pro Wrestling Noah The Return Of Pro Wrestling Love Forever 3 Results – October 30th, 2022

Kaui Fujimura defeated Daishi Ozawa via Missile Kick (6:08) (Dark Match)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Kongo (Manabu Soya,Shuji Kondo & Hajime Ohara) defeated Shuhei Taniguchi,Alejandro & Extreme Tiger via King Kong Lariat on Alejandro (9:08)

Tag Team Match

Jack Morris & Dante Leon defeated Daiki Inaba & Yo Hey via Inferno on Yo Hey (11:04)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Stinger & Yasutaka Yano defeated Los Perros Del Mal De Japon via DQ (13:15)

Tag Team Match

Sugiura Gun defeated Masato Tanaka & Masa Kitamiya via Wagner Driver on Kitamiya (11:54)

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match

Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka (c) defeated Kongo (Tadasuke & Hi69) via Bat Hanging on Hi69 (13:08) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!)

Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Ninja Mack defeated Hayata (c) via Referee Stoppage (11:23) (NEW CHAMPION!!!)

National Title Submission Or Knockout Only Match

Masakatsu Funaki (c) defeated Kazushi Sakuraba by submission via Ninja Choke (3:19) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

GHC Tag Team Title Match

Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima (c) defeated Kongo (Kenoh & Katsuhuiko Nakajima) via Western Lariat on Nakajima (21:23) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Naomichi Marufuji,Keiji Mutoh & Yoshiki Inamura defeated Great Bash Heel & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Shiranui on Tomoaki Honma (20:32)

GHC Heavyweight Title Match

Kaito Kiyomiya (c) defeated Kazuyuki Fujita via Frankensteiner (24:06) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

After the match Timothy Thatcher challenges Kiyomiya for the GHC Heavyweight Title

Key notes

Shinsuke Nakamura will go 1 on 1 with The Great Muta on New Years Day 2023