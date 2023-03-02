Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Daisuke Harada Announces Retirement

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Daisuke Harada has announced that he will be retiring from professional wrestling.

In August of 2022, Harada was forced to withdraw from an event as he was suffering from a neck injury after he underwent an MRI scan conducted by Pro Wrestling NOAH doctors.

Harada, who is 36, made the retirement announcement during a March 2nd press conference in which he said:

“For half a year, I continued treatment to recover my neck and worked on improvement under the treatment of a trainer, but there were no signs of improvement. I have decided to retire.”

Daisuke Harada will have a retirement match which will be a one minute exhibition match against Atsushi Kotege in the presence of a medical doctor.

Harada joined Pro Wrestling NOAH in May 2013 and is a 5 time GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Harada was quoted saying – “I can’t make a living as a professional wrestler, but I have to live as a human being, so I accepted my retirement.”

