Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kenoh Calls Out NJPW’s Kazuchika Okada

On June 9th at the NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW joint event All Together Again, NOAH star Kenoh will team with NJPW star Kazuchika Okada and AJPW star Yuma Aoyagi as they face the team of NOAH’s Kaito Kiyomiya, AJPW’s Kento Miyahara and NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Despite being on the same team, Kenoh called out his All Together Again partner Kazuchika Okada at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation 2023 event.

This all stems from when Kazuchika Okada had made past negative comments toward Pro Wrestling NOAH which Kenoh has taken exception too.

The main event at All Together Again could get very interesting with partners Kenoh and Kazuchika Okada seemingly at odds.

As of this writing, Okada has not yet responded to Kenoh.