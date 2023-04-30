Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Kenoh & Manabu Soya vs. AJPW’s Suwama & KONO For AJPW Tag Titles Set

The match is finally made official.

On May 21st, the current AJPW Tag Team Champions Kenoh and Manabu Soya, who are part of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster, will be defending the titles against AJPW stars Suwama and KONO at NOAH’s Sunny Voyage 2023 in Kobe event.

Kenoh and Manabu Soya won the belts back on March 21st when they defeated Yuma Aoyagi & Naoya Nomura. They have not defended the belts since they won them. Kenoh has insisted that any title defense will be in a NOAH ring.

Suwama has been on a campaign to bring the titles back to AJPW. He has challenged Kenoh and Soya to put the AJPW Tag Team Titles on the line against him and KONO numerous times. Suwama appeared at the Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation 2023 show on April 29th and power bombed Kenoh. After the attack, an angry Kenoh stated that Suwama and KONO will get their opportunity on May 21st in Kobe and the match was made official.