Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Star Navigation Results (3/9/2023); Daisuke Harada’s Final Match

On March 9th, Pro Wrestling NOAH presented Star Navigation 2023 in front of a capacity crowd at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

It was an emotional night at Korakuen Hall due to Daisuke Harada, only 36 years old, wrestling in his final match as he was forced to retire due to a neck injury he suffered in August 2022. Harada wrestled Atsushi Kotoge in a one minute exhibition match. Harada’s first match was against Kotoge back in 2006 for Osaka Pro Wrestling. Harada got in most of the offense as the exhibition match ended in a draw. The crowd was chanting Harada’s name and cheering loudly throughout the match and during Harada’s post match speech. Numerous fans and Atsushi Kotoge were in tears at points during Harada’s final appearance.

In the main event – AMAKUSA successfully defended the GHC Jr Heavyweight Title against Hiroki (Hi69). This was AMAKUSA’s 2nd successful defense of the championship.

In a featured bout, Jake Lee sent a message to GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya ahead of their March 19h title match as Jake Lee and Anthony Greene defeated Kiyomiya and Atsushi Kotoge. Lee pinned Kotoge to win the match for his team.

AJPW World Tag Team Champions Yuma Aoyagi and Naoya Nomura appeared and confronted Kenoh and Manabu Soya. Aoyagi and Nomura challenged Kenoh and Soya to a title match on March 21st at AJPW Power Series 2023 which was accepted.

Here are the full results and highlights for Pro Wrestling NOAH Star Navigation 2023 on March 9th: