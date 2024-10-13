Pro Wrestling Veteran Set For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Forged In Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that pro wrestling veteran “The Swing Man” Johnny Swinger will appear at the company’s Forged In Excellence events this October.
Swinger joins Kevin Knight, Harley Cameron, Raj Singh, Taylor Rising, Rocky Romero, Trevor Lee, Rohan Raja, Bhupinder Gujjar, “Psycho” Mike Rollins, El Reverso, Bully Ray, Rohit Raju, Classy Ali, Darren McCarty, Sam Leterna, McKenzie Mitchell, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Jake Something, Miyu Yamashita, Jake Something, Raj Dhesi, Trevor Lee, KUSHIDA, Aiden Prince, and Kylie Rae.
The events will take place on Saturday, October 19th, and Sunday, October 20th, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and air live on TrillerTV+.
BREAKING: "The Swing Man" @swinger_johnny is joining the fun at #MLPForgedInExcellence in Windsor, Ontario on October 19 and 20!
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO
Order on TrillerTV: https://t.co/Int4qZJrBI pic.twitter.com/MscOXByVYx
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) October 9, 2024