According to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net, professional wrestling legend Steve Corino has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.

Corino is interested in having some NXT Talents come in and work some potential shows for the PWF (Premier Wrestling Federation).

There is no word yet on the exact length of his deal, but Corino works as a producer for NXT and primarily focuses on working with tag teams at the Performance Center.