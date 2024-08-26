Pro Wrestling World Continues To React To Sid Eudy’s Untimely Passing

By
Matt Boone
-

Several pro wrestling legends and stars have shared comments and reactions to the passing of “Pyscho” Sid Eudy at the age of 63.

Shortly after the news regarding Eudy’s passing surfaced on Monday, the pro wrestling world flooded social media with an outpouring of support to the family and friends of the pro wrestling legend.

The following are posts on X from AEW, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Eric Bischoff, Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page, Adam Pearce and “Big” Broson Reed to the death of Sid Eudy.

