Pro Wrestling World Reacts To 2022 World Cup Tournament Finals

The pro wrestling world has chimed in to react to the news of Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, defeating France to win the World Cup Tournament after what many are calling the best World Cup Finals in history, which saw Messi lead to his team with two goals en route to a 4-2 final.

Following the game, several WWE, AEW and other pro wrestling personalities surfaced to share their thoughts on the game.

Check out some of the reaction tweets from the pro wrestling world to the World Cup Finals below.

This is the greatest final ever — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 18, 2022

Can it be denied anymore? The greatest to ever play the game. Congrats to Messi and Argentina! #FIFAWorldCup — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 18, 2022

This game has been insane and beyond stressful……. Mainly bc of the amount of money I have on Argentina. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/jzAbomXnJ0 — Modern day wrestling God (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 18, 2022

So Messi is the undisputed GOAT now or nah? — MVP (@The305MVP) December 18, 2022

This is the greatest World Cup final of all-time 😂 #FIFAWorldCup — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 18, 2022

MBAPPE and Messi putting on a show! — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) December 18, 2022