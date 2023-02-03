Process for the WWE Royal Rumble Reportedly the Easiest in a Long Time Without Vince McMahon

Last year’s WWE Royal Rumble was chaotic due to various changes to the show’s plans, issues with Shane McMahon in the 30-Man Royal Rumble, and other factors.

The 2022 version was Triple H’s first in charge of creative, and it was the first without Vince McMahon at the reins. Those in WWE were concerned that McMahon’s return would cause changes to the product. So far, he has not assumed creative control.

While no one can predict the future, WWE employees are enjoying the current atmosphere backstage at events.

McMahon was not seen at the Royal Rumble, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, and his creative influence was not felt.

According to the report, WWE had a very good feeling about the show in the end, including talent morale and how Triple H put the show together.

It was also stated that the entire process was the “easiest” in a long time.

It was added that “from a day-to-day and weekly basis, the atmosphere is much more laid back. One of the only reminders of Vince’s influence remains the “Vince’s office” directional sign that hasn’t been changed since he left but points to a section of the backstage area that is completely different.”

No one is afraid to bring up Vince’s name, according to one source, but most people haven’t asked much since Triple H, Nick Khan, and Kevin Dunn held talent meetings to ensure McMahon wouldn’t be involved in creative.

“One talent that had noted to us that the process of the Rumble itself was the easiest in a long time without Vince McMahon at the helm and that there were way less last minute changes.”