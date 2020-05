Music producer Bob Kulik, who played guitar on a several KISS albums and produced Triple H’s theme song “The Game,” has passed away.

Kuilk’s brother Bruce, himself a musician who was part of KISS and is a member of Grand Funk Railroad, announced on Facebook earlier that Bob his bother had passed.

He was 70 years old.

On behalf of everyone at PWMania.com, we would like to send our condolences to the family of Bob Kulik during this tragic time.