Producer From WrestleMania 38 Quits WWE

Producer Pat Buckridge (Pat Buck) has resigned from WWE, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Buck was the Producer for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (along with Michael Hayes) and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. According to Johnson, Buck informed the company that he was leaving this afternoon and Johnson also noted the following…
“The word making the rounds is that Buck stated that with the matches he worked on for Wrestlemania 38, he had achieved his goals of producing main events on the biggest show of the year and now needed to refocus his energies on his family, something the current WWE schedule could not consistently afford him the ability to do.”
Buck was also working in the Talent Relations department. Johnson added that Buck will not be at tonight’s RAW.
As PWMania.com previously reported, here is the full list of Wrestlemania Producers:
The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs – Shawn Daivari
Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre – Abyss
The Miz & Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios – Adam Pearce & Shane Helms
Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch – TJ Wilson & Molly Holly
Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes – Jamie Noble
Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin – Michael Hayes
RAW Tag Team Titles match – Abyss
Bobby Lashley vs. Omos – Adam Pearce
Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn – Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra
Women’s Tag Team Title match – Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, Shawn Daivari
AJ Styles vs. Edge – Petey Williams
Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory – Jamie Noble
New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland – Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns – Michael Hayes & Pat Buck