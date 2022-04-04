Producer From WrestleMania 38 Quits WWE

Producer Pat Buckridge (Pat Buck) has resigned from WWE, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. Buck was the Producer for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (along with Michael Hayes) and Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. According to Johnson, Buck informed the company that he was leaving this afternoon and Johnson also noted the following…

“The word making the rounds is that Buck stated that with the matches he worked on for Wrestlemania 38, he had achieved his goals of producing main events on the biggest show of the year and now needed to refocus his energies on his family, something the current WWE schedule could not consistently afford him the ability to do.”

Buck was also working in the Talent Relations department. Johnson added that Buck will not be at tonight’s RAW.

As PWMania.com previously reported, here is the full list of Wrestlemania Producers:

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs – Shawn Daivari

Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre – Abyss

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios – Adam Pearce & Shane Helms

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch – TJ Wilson & Molly Holly

Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes – Jamie Noble

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair – Pat Buck

Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin – Michael Hayes

RAW Tag Team Titles match – Abyss

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos – Adam Pearce

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn – Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra

Women’s Tag Team Title match – Tyson Kidd, Molly Holly, Shawn Daivari

AJ Styles vs. Edge – Petey Williams

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory – Jamie Noble

New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland – Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns – Michael Hayes & Pat Buck