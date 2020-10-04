Producer Scott Armstrong Returns To WWE As Part Of The NXT Brand

Former WWE referee and producer Scott Armstrong, who was furloughed back in April, is back with the company and is now working with the NXT brand. He is backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT TakeOver 31 TV tapings. Of course, his brother, The Road Dogg (Brian James), works for the WWE NXT brand as a producer as well.

Armstrong tweeted the following today, “Back in the saddle and definitely happy to be a part of the @WWENXT Family!!! #TakeOver31”