Producers For 1/10 Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Featured below are the producers who worked on the following matches and segments from the January 10 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* WWE Speed: Charlie Dempsey vs. Chad Gable: Nick Aldis

* Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes & Jamie Noble

* Michin vs. Chelsea Green: Kenny Dykstra

* Los Garza vs. Pretty Deadly: Shawn Daivari

* LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Shane Helms

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under: Bobby Roode

* Tiffany Stratton promo: TJ Wilson

* Fatal Four Way top contender match: TJ Wilson

* Cody Rhodes & Jimmy Uso vs. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga: Michael Hayes & Jamie Noble

