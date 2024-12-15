Producers For 12/14 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Special Revealed

The following is a complete list of producers who worked the matches at the December 14 episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York:

* Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre was produced by Abyss

* WWE Women’s World Title: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY was produced by Petey Williams

* WWE World Heavyweight Title: Damian Priest vs. Gunther vs. Finn Balor was produced by Jamie Noble & Adam Pearce

* WWE Women’s U.S. Title: Michin vs. Chelsea Green was produced by Shane Helms & TJ Wilson

* Undisputed WWE Title: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens was produced by Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

* Dark Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits was produced by Nick Aldis

