Producers For 2/21 Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

The following are the producers for matches and segments featured on last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Chris Park aka Abyss – Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

* Shane Helms – LA Knight & R-Truth vs. Miz & Carmelo Hayes

* TJ Wilson – Tiffany Stratton promo, and Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LaRae

* Ken Doann – Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* Michael Hayes – The Rock promo

* Shawn Daivari, Nick Aldis – Pretty Deadly vs. DIY

* Michael Hayes, Jamie Noble – Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

* Nick Aldis also produced WWE Speed matches at the taping as well

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)