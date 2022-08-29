Producers for Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

AUGUST 22 WWE RAW:

– Jason Jordan produced the Seth Rollins and Riddle fight

– TJ Wilson produced the Trish Stratus promo and Women’s Tag Title Tourney match

– Jamie Noble produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

– Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable

– Kenny Dykstra produced Aliyah vs. Bayley

– Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa

– Michael Hayes produced Edge vs. Damian Priest

AUGUST 26 WWE SMACKDOWN:

– Kenny Dyksstra produced Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin

– Michael Hayes produced the Drew McIntyre promo

– TJ Wilson produced the Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match

– Abyss produced the Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo

– TJ Wilson produced Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville

– Jamie Noble produced the New Day and Viking Raiders promo

