Producers for Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.
AUGUST 22 WWE RAW:
– Jason Jordan produced the Seth Rollins and Riddle fight
– TJ Wilson produced the Trish Stratus promo and Women’s Tag Title Tourney match
– Jamie Noble produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor
– Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens vs. Chad Gable
– Kenny Dykstra produced Aliyah vs. Bayley
– Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa
– Michael Hayes produced Edge vs. Damian Priest
AUGUST 26 WWE SMACKDOWN:
– Kenny Dyksstra produced Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin
– Michael Hayes produced the Drew McIntyre promo
– TJ Wilson produced the Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match
– Abyss produced the Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo
– TJ Wilson produced Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville
– Jamie Noble produced the New Day and Viking Raiders promo