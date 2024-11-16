Producers For Matches On 11/15 Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Featured below, courtesy of Fightful Select, are the producers and writers for the matches and segments that took place on the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

Pre & Post-Show Producers

* Dark Match: Braun Strowman vs. Carlito: Nick Aldis

* Dark Match: LWO vs. Judgment Day: Nick Aldis

* Dark Match: Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci: Nick Aldis

* WWE Speed: Andrade vs. Dragon Lee: Nick Aldis



WWE SmackDown Producers

* Bayley vs. B-Fab vs. Candice LeRae: Shane Helms

* LA Knight vs. Berto: Jamie Noble

* Bloodline segments: Jamie Noble

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Street Profits: Bobby Roode

* Naomi vs. Nia Jax: Petey Williams

WWE SmackDown Writers

* Cody Rhodes promo: Chad Barbash

* Bloodline: Michael Kirshenbaum & Colin Clark